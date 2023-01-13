Programmatic Display Advertising Market to Hit USD 127.15 Billion by 2029 Drivers, Technological Advancements, Investment Opportunities, Regional analysis

Programmatic Display Advertising Market was valued at US$ 438.4 Bn. in 2021 and the total Programmatic Display Advertising revenue is expected to grow at 14.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 1277.15 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a leading information technology and telecommunications research firm that delivers a detailed analysis of the ‘ Programmatic Display Advertising Market ’. The report expects the market to grow from USD 438.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 127.15 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.



Programmatic Display Advertising Market Scope and Research Methodology

A major company in the programmatic display advertising market is thoroughly analyzed in the report, including its market shares, revenues, market penetration, financial standing, and geographic presence. To guide stakeholders, investors, players in the market, and followers about upcoming market circumstances, current trends in the market for programmatic display advertising are included, and historical data is utilized to estimate growth rate fluctuations. For thorough research to comprehend market penetration, competitive structure, price, and demand analysis, the programmatic display advertising market is categorized by product, application, and end-users. The research helps organizations identify investment opportunities and formulate strategic decision-making.

The market size and various segment estimates were validated using a bottom-up methodology. For the analysis, data were gathered using both primary and secondary data-gathering techniques. The key methods were conducting surveys, questionnaires, and conducting telephone interviews with business owners, entrepreneurs, marketing experts, consumers, and retailers on the demand side as well as manufacturers and wholesalers on the supply side. To assure the accuracy of the inferences, secondary data was painstakingly gathered from a carefully chosen range of sources. Along with paid databases, this also includes the official websites of various organizations and the government, trade publications, annual reports, white papers, and releases from companies that produce and supply goods to the industry. SWOT analysis was carried out to present the strengths and weaknesses of the programmatic display advertising market. While PESTLE was carried out to understand social, political economic, and technological factors for the programmatic display advertising market.

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Overview

The automatic purchasing and selling of digital advertising on a variety of social media sites and applications are known as programmatic display advertising. The decision-making process is typically automated by the use of intelligent software in this process. A component of digital marketing is programmatic display advertising, the sector with the highest growth. The market's key selling feature is its capacity for precision consumer marketing targeting. The main reason people are accepting programmatic native advertising is that it is less susceptible to ad blockers than other ad formats and platforms.

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Dynamics

The programmatic display advertising market now has more opportunities thanks to the development of digital media technology. Compared to more conventional forms of advertising, advertising has become more engaging and personal. With the introduction of smart technology and digitization, the electronics industry has further fueled the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. Additionally, the industry is getting more aggressive and competitive with its marketing methods to target and broaden its consumer base. This broadens the programmatic display advertising market's potential for growth over the during the forecast period.

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the lead in driving regional growth in the region. This growth is linked to the region's increasing digitalization and its adoption of it by enterprises. Because of its adoption, the end-user sectors' advertising and marketing techniques have substantially improved growth.

In the Asia-Pacific, region growth is expected during the forecast period. Due to the concentration of multiple mobile firms in the region, this boom has occurred. The demand for the regional programmatic display advertising market is anticipated to rise along with the development and adoption of digitalization.

Market Size in 2021 USD 438.4 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 127.15 Bn. CAGR 14.3% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 170 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Format, Organization size, Platform, Display. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Segmentation:

By Format:

Display ads

Video Ads

Native ads

Social Ads

Others



By Organization Size:

Small and medium enterprises (SME)

Large enterprises

By Platform:

Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)

Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)

Data Management Platforms (DMPs)

Ad Exchanges

Ad servers

Ad networks

By Display:

Mobile devices

Tablets & Laptops

Desktops

Connected television (CTV)

Digital-out-of-home (DooH)

Others

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Key Competitors include:

AppNexus Inc.

AOL Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

DataXu Inc.

Google Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Rubicon Project Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

IPONWEB Holding Limited

Between Digital

Fluct

Adform

Beeswax

Turn Inc.

Connexity Inc.

Centro Inc.

RadiumOne Inc.

Key questions answered in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market are:

What is Programmatic Display Advertising?

What is the current growth rate of the Programmatic Display Advertising Market?

What is the growth rate of the Programmatic Display Advertising Market for the next five years?

Who are the key players in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market?

Who are the market leaders in Programmatic Display Advertising in Europe?

Who are the market leaders in Programmatic Display Advertising in USA and Canada?

Who are the market leaders in Programmatic Display Advertising in India, China, Japan, and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market?

Who held the largest market share in Programmatic Display Advertising Market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by format, organization size, platform, display, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

