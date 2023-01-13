Medical Aesthetics Market is to cross USD 23.48 billion by 2029, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Medical Aesthetics Market size was valued at USD 10.41 Bn. in 2021 and the total Medical Aesthetics revenue is expected to grow by 10.7% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 23.48 Bn.

Medical Aesthetics Market Scope and Research Methodology:

A quantitative analysis of the market's drivers, restraints, trends, and projections is provided by the research on Medical Aesthetics . Porter's five forces analysis shows how buyers and suppliers can develop their supplier-buyer networks and make decisions that are motivated by profit. With the use of extensive analysis, market size, and segmentation, the current medical aesthetics market potential can be determined. Investors will gain a thorough understanding of the industry's future from the study, which also includes the factors expected to affect the company either favorably or unfavorably. The research offers a complete understanding of the medical aesthetics market for those investors wishing to invest.

The report includes scenarios for the medical aesthetics market from the past and present, along with projected market numbers. Analysis of leading competitors such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants, covers every aspect of the medical aesthetics market. The research contains strategic profiles of the top market participants, a full examination of their key competencies, and their company-specific plans for the introduction of new products, growth, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The research acts as an investor's guide with its clear portrayal of competitive analysis of significant companies by product, pricing, financial condition, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the domestic and local markets.

Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

Medical aesthetics is used to cure and improve a person's aesthetic appearance by addressing issues such as skin laxity, excess fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Traditionally, dermatology, dental and maxillofacial surgery , reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all considered. Aesthetic medicine includes both surgical and non-surgical procedures, and a combination of the two can be used to enhance a person's physical appearance.

Medical Aesthetics Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased public awareness about cosmetic products , rising cases of congenital facial and teeth deformities, and rising acceptance of aesthetic operations among the senior population to improve physical appearance are fueling the medical aesthetics sales growth. Manufacturers' introduction of innovative products, such as non-invasive body contouring systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the medical aesthetics market throughout the forecast period. Adults' increasing desire to improve their physical appearance has increased the demand for cosmetic surgeries, which is likely to fuel the industry's growth.

A surge in medical tourism, rising disposable incomes, and increased awareness of aesthetic specialties are boosting market growth. Another factor driving the market growth is an increase in consumer spending on cosmetic pharmaceuticals throughout the world. Furthermore, increased incidences of trauma and traffic accidents, as well as rising cases of breast cancer, are expected to boost the growth of the medical aesthetics industry.

The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment produced the consideration of medical aesthetics market share in 2021. This growth might be attributed to factors such as greater availability of financial and physical resources at clinics and hospitals. In addition, medical aesthetic procedures provide convenient and deliverable developments in clinics and hospitals, which support market segment growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR. China, India, and South Korea all support regional growth. The availability of technologically advanced products, a growing emphasis on physical appearance, and South Korea's role as a cosmetic surgery hub are some of the major factors likely to drive regional market growth. Major regional competitors are adopting some tactics to maximize consumer penetration on the continent. For example, in December 2020, L'Oréal SA decided to purchase Takami Co, a Japanese company that develops and manufactures the Takami skincare brand, which includes Takami Whitening Cream SPF45, which may be applied to certain parts of the body. This merger aims to improve both firms' customer base, product penetration, and consumer exposure. Such growth initiatives by industry leaders will boost the region's market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 10.41 billion Market Size in 2029 USD 23.48 billion CAGR 10.7% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By Product:

Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Cosmetic Implants

Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

By End-User:

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care





Global Medical Aesthetics Market Key Competitors:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Cutera, Inc. (US)

Sientra, Inc. (US)

Candela Corporation (US)

PhotoMedex, Inc. (US)

Solta Medical, Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US)

AbbVie (US)

Cynosure Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Germany)

Sinclair Pharma (UK)

DEKA M.E.L.A (Italy)

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

YOLO Medical (Canada)

Venus Concept (Canada)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

GymnaUniphy (Belgium)

Fotona D.O.O. (Slovenia-Balkans)

Medytox (South Korea)

Lutronic (South Korea)

ADIN Dental Implant Systems (Israel)

Lumenis (Israel)

Inmode (Israel)

Key questions answered in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market are:

What is the growth rate of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market during the forecast period?

What is the nature of competition in the Global Medical Aesthetics industry in developed economies and developing economies?

Which are the top five key market leaders in the Medical Aesthetics Market?

What will be the future innovation in the Medical Aesthetics market in the upcoming six years?

Which End-User Industry will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints, and challenges of the Medical Aesthetics industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Aesthetics Market for the base year and forecast period?





Key Offerings:

Market Share, market size, its growth rates & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, End-User, and Region.

Competitive Landscape – Top Key players and Other Prominent Vendors

