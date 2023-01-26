Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mobile payment technologies market. As per TBRC’s mobile payment technologies market forecast, the global mobile payment technologies market size is expected to grow to $267.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The growth in the mobile payment technologies market is due to initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile payment technologies market share. Major players in the mobile payment technologies market include PayPalInc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, GoogleInc., Apple Inc., First Data Corporation, American Express Co., Vodacom Group, Millicom International Cellular, Mahindra Comviva, Orange, DwollaInc., WorldPay, Paytm, AT & TInc., Safaricom Limited, MTN Group, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Visa, BlueSnap, PayU, Bank of America, Amazon.

Trending Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trend

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segments

•By Solutions: Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, and Remote Payments

•By Application: Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Enterprise

•By POS Solutions: Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payment

•By In-Store Payments Solutions: Mobile Wallets, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments

•By Remote Payments: Internet Payments, SMS Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking

•By Geography: The global mobile payment technologies market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile payments refer to that technology or software in which payments are made within the framework of financial regulation and performed by mobile phones with NFC capabilities.

