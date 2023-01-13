Car Security System Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Security System Market is forecast to reach $4.78 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6.92% during 2020-2025. With the significant rise in the production and sales of cars globally alongside the increasing car thefts is analyzed to impact on the growth of the car security system market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Car Security system market owing to the large manufacturing base of the automobile and also the increasing theft cases in this region.

2. The advancement in the technologies aiming for the car security are acting as the key driver for the car security system market.

3. Immobilizer systems is analyzed to hold the significantly highest share in the components, due to high implementation in almost every vehicle owing to the electronic safety provided by the immobilizer.

Segmental Analysis:

Component - Segment Analysis : Alarm and central locking system alongside the immobilizer help the driver to lock and unlock the car from remotely. All the cars are mostly equipped with these systems as this avoids the theft of the vehicle by properly locking all the doors and triggers the alarm it the car door is opened forcefully. The GPS tracker is also analyzed to hold a significant share due to the traceability provided by these components in case the car is stolen.

Technology - Segment Analysis : The significant rise in the automotive market is impacting the growth of the car security market. Moreover the significant rise in the car thefts in the regions such as Europe, Australia and so on are creating a dire need for employment of the technologies such as GPS tracking, Face detection, real time location system and so on are analyzed to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The GPS technology is included in almost all the vehicles enabling the driver to identify the vehicle in case of the theft. Hence it is holding a significantly highest share and is also analyzed to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Adding up to these, the significant rise in the investments for connected cars that involve GPS, real time location system and so on are analyzed to boost the market. Deployment of various technologies including smart key, anti-hijack systems and motion detectors is projected to drive market growth over next few years.

Geography - Segment Analysis : APAC dominated the Car Security system market, followed by North America and Europe. The economy of APAC is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as China and India, but with growing foreign direct investment for economic development of South East Asia, the current scenario is changing. China has the largest automotive industry in the world holding 35 percent share in global passenger cars sales in 2017, as stated by OICA. India also has excellent potential for automotive industry growth in the future. The country's automotive industry experienced 8% growth in production in 2018, over the previous year. Moreover the significant rise in the investments involved in the car manufacturing industries in the APAC region are also impacting the growth of the Car Security system market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Car Security System industry are -

1. Strattec Security Corporation

2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3. Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd

4. Denso Corporation

5. Honda Lock Mfg. Co Ltd

