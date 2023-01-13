InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold’s Report of 139.9m of 3.05 gpt Gold including 12.9m of 12.85 gpt Gold & 11.8m of 6.21 gpt Gold at Southeast Eagle at Reliance Gold Property, BC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (OTCPink:ENDGF) (FSE:3EG) has reported additional assay results from the 2022 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia, including 3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 metres from the Eagle Zone. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Endurance” in the search box.

During the 2022 field season, Endurance completed thirty-eight diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres and thirty-three reverse-circulation drill holes for 2,455 metres. A summary of the 2022 reverse circulation and the 2021 diamond drill results are available on the company’s website.

Today’s assay results are from twelve diamond drill holes which tested the southeast extent of the Eagle Zone. The primary objective of the 2022 diamond drilling program was to define the strike extent of the Eagle and Eagle South Feeder Zone mineralized systems. This objective was achieved with the expansion of the Eagle Zone to 530 metres in strike length, expanding the gold mineralized portion of Eagle South Feeder Zone to 550 metres in strike length, and recognition that the Eagle South Feeder Zone is open along strike in both directions.

Within the Eagle South Feeder Zone, multiple quartz vein zones have been recognized in widely spaced drill holes with estimated horizontal widths ranging from 5 to 52 metres.

Highlights include hole DDH22-058 which returned 3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 metres from the Eagle Zone commencing at 32 metres downhole depth. High-grade subintervals of the Eagle Zone include 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 metres and 6.21 gpt gold over 11.8 metres. Based on the drill intersections previously reported in October 2022, the true width of the Eagle Zone at the location of these higher-grade intercepts is interpreted to be between 15 and 30 metres. Hole DDH22-058 also returned 4.73 gpt gold over 6.1 metres and 9.91 gpt gold over 0.8 metres from the contact zones of the 024 Vein within the Eagle South Feeder Zone. These Eagle South Feeder Zone intercepts are estimated to be approximate true width.

Other highlights include hole DDH22-056 which returned 16.99 gpt gold over 3.7 metres commencing at a downhole depth of 78.0 m and extended the Eagle Zone sixty metres to the southeast.

Hole DDH22-055 returned 5.0 gpt gold over 9.8 m commencing at a downhole depth of 49.5 m from a mineralized vein zone representing the 037 Vein on the ESFZ. The hole also intersected the augite-rich gabbro at depth where a splay of the Eagle Zone was intersected at 72 m depth which returned 2.72 gpt gold over 2.6 m.

In addition to the Reliance Gold property, the company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.39. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.EnduranceGold.com , contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Endurance Gold has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CEO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com