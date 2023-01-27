Global Argon Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Argon Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Argon Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Argon market. As per TBRC’s argon market forecast, the argon market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.28 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the argon market is due to the growing demand from the electronics industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest argon market share. Major players in the argon market include Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde, Messer Group, Praxair.

Trending Argon Market Trend

Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained through these devices is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. Major industrial gas manufacturers adopting IoT technology include Praxair-Linde and Air Products.

Argon Market Segments

• By Phase: Liquid, Gas

• By Function: Cooling, Illumination, Illusion

• By End Userr: Metal manufacturing & fabrication, Chemicals, Energy, Healthcare, Electronics, Food & beverage, Other End-Users (includes scuba diving, automotive & transportation equipment)

• By Geography: The global Argon market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Argon is a chemical element known as a Nobel gas (inert gas) that is isolated on a large scale by fractional distillation of liquid air and can be converted into colorless liquid form by lowering the temperature to below-186 degrees. Argon is frequently used when there is a requirement for inert atmosphere.

Argon Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Argon Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on argon global market size, drivers and trends, argon global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and argon market growth across geographies. The argon global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

