Beware of Fake Social Media Accounts

As Air Force Reserve Command’s social media manager, Senior Airman Erica Webster is constantly on the lookout for bogus accounts claiming affiliation with AFRC. Unfortunately, she usually doesn’t have to look too hard to find a fake page or two.

“Just within the last month, we’ve had four bogus Facebook pages claiming to be the official page of Lt. Gen. Healy,” Webster said, referring to Lt. Gen. John Healy, the commander of AFRC and chief of the Air Force Reserve. “Senior Air Force leaders are a prime target for social media scammers.”

When Webster spots a fake account, she immediately reports it to the social media company to have the page taken down. Occasionally, the social media company will freeze a legitimate page while it sorts out the fakes.

“That’s what happened with Lt. Gen. Healy’s Facebook page in December,” Webster explained. “There were so many fake Healy pages out there that Facebook temporarily locked our legitimate account while it handled all of the bogus accounts.”

Fake social media pages are a global problem. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, Facebook reported taking action on 1.4 billion bogus accounts. Fake social media accounts can promote phony products, spread scams and even share lies and misinformation. It’s important to spot a phony account right away before engaging with a page’s content.

“If you aren’t sure where to start, there are numerous ways to quickly identify if a profile is legitimate or not,” Webster said. She offered these tips for quickly spotting a fake page:

Check the URL. The address bar is largely ignored when it comes to identifying a fake social media account, but it can be one of the quickest ways to spot one. Legitimate accounts will be registered and have a vanity or personalized URL created for their page, which will match the profile name or something closely related. Unlike fake accounts, these won’t contain any numbers.

See if there are there a lack of followers, mentions or engagements. Official pages will have hundreds, if not thousands, of followers, along with mentions or comments. Fake profiles of senior leaders will have very few followers and little to no engagement on the page.

Look for subtle differences of the account name. For example, “Lt. Gen. John Healy” and “Lt Gen John Healy” look identical at first glance, but only the former is an official page. Fake accounts may include or remove letters and punctuation when impersonating a legitimate one, making it difficult to spot on first glance.

Here are a few additional tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to identify a fake social media account: