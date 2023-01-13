Slone Partners Places Paul Wotton, Ph.D. as Chair of Board of Directors at Kytopen

Respected biopharmaceutical executive brings experience, passion, and vision to new role

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., as Chair of the Board of Directors at Kytopen, an MIT startup biotechnology company leading advancements in novel high-throughput cellular and genome engineering platforms.

An experienced CEO, Board Member, inventor, and serial entrepreneur, Dr. Wotton was recently named a "Top 100 Innovation CEO" by World Biz Magazine and won the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Regional (NJ) Life Sciences award in 2014.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Dr. Wotton has served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ocata Therapeutics and as President and CEO of Antares Pharma. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Vericel Corporation VCEL and Cynata Therapeutics CYP and is a founder of Avenge Bio.

"Paul Wotton is an extremely accomplished and talented leader and visionary in biotech, advanced cell technology, and biopharmaceutical research, discovery, and marketing," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "He brings tremendous passion and depth of knowledge to his new role as Chair of the Board of Directors at Kytopen."

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Wotton to join and lead the Kytopen Board of Directors," said Dr. Paulo Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Kytopen. "Dr. Wotton not only brings significant experience growing biotech companies but also has the vision and aspiration to help Kytopen deliver on our mission to expand patient access to the next generation of living medicines."

Dr. Wotton commented, "I am very pleased to join Kytopen at such an exciting time in our industry. Kytopen's proprietary non-viral delivery technology solves a major bottleneck in the process of gene-modified cell therapy discovery, development, and manufacturing; a bottleneck that keeps costs high, limits productivity, and constrains patient access to potentially life-saving medicines."

Dr. Wotton received his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Nottingham.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT KYTOPEN

Kytopen is an MIT startup developing platforms to accelerate the discovery, development, and manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies. The scalable Flowfect® solution combines microfluidics and automation to make this process easier, faster, and more cost-effective than the state-of-the art solutions. In 2017, Dr. Paulo Garcia co-founded Kytopen with Dr. Cullen Buie. Together they co-invented Kytopen's proprietary Flowfect® technology for high-throughput genetic modification of cells. For more information, visit http://www.kytopen.com and follow @kytopen on Twitter and LinkedIn. Kytopen products are provided for Research Use Only.

Media Contact

Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com

SOURCE Slone Partners