Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Focus on The Safety of Drivers and Pedestrians Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle, By Capacity, By Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, and Battery Powered), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size is expected to reach $135.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

An electronic control unit (ECU) is an embedded system that is a controller of the automobile or other motor vehicle's electrical systems or subsystems. It is often referred to as an electronic control module as well. The dedicated chip found in each ECU normally runs its own software or firmware and needs connections to power and data to function.

Depending on its purpose, an ECU may receive inputs from various car parts. For instance, when a passenger presses the door lock/unlock button on a car door or on a wireless key fob, the door lock ECU receives input. Crash sensors and sensors that determine when someone is seated in a particular seat is expected to provide inputs to an airbag ECU.

Additionally, a forward-facing radar that detects when the vehicle is approaching an impediment too quickly is expected to provide inputs to an automated emergency braking ECU. According to the inputs then, the ECU is expected to then communicate with the actuators to conduct an action. Using vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, more sophisticated ECUs can also connect with the cloud, as well as other vehicles and infrastructures.

Powertrain control module (PCM), transmission control module (TCM), brake control module (BCM or EBCM), central control module (CCM), and suspension control module (SCM) are just a few of the many ECUs found in modern vehicles. Some other ECUs modules are the central timing module (CTM), general electronic module (GEM), and body control module (BCM) which are normally installed in an automobile.

The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic hampered assembly operations in the U.S. and European production processes, which resulted in delays in delivery and lower revenue projections. Due to the lifting of lockdown mandates, the market recovered impetus, causing a sharp increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales across all categories and allowing the automobile industry to restart operations globally.

The automotive electronic control unit market is progressively returning to normal owing to new regulations and policies as well as a major recovery in product sales across the retail sector.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Focus On The Safety Of Drivers And Pedestrians

For automotive OEMs and government regulators, reducing driver distraction has always been a primary concern in order to protect the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. A few OEMs have also made it known that they want to eliminate all vehicle-related fatalities.

Due to the capabilities of the electronics-based control systems inside the vehicle, automotive OEMs and Suppliers can achieve what they are aiming at. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like driver fatigue detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, pedestrian identification, and more are supported by automotive ECUs, image processing algorithms, sensors, and cameras.

Advance Technology Implementations Make It Easier To Connect

Since the introduction of mobile phones, it has become necessary for automobile manufacturers to include connectivity and more technology within the vehicle. People are now becoming increasingly accustomed to mobile information consumption, social media, easy navigation, and smart devices.

Consequently, vehicles must gradually evolve into consumer electronics products. By permitting the proliferation of electronics to support in-car mobility and connection, OEMs and Suppliers have been able to adapt to such a change in customer preference.

Market Restraining Factors

Communication Problems With Excessive Use Of Ecus

The complexity of the software utilized in the ECU is raised by the growing number of functions that it has code for. A complex network structure and communication issues with the ECU caused by the growing ECU count result in major technical issues with vehicles.

Multiple ECU usage presents issues that make it difficult to integrate ECU in commercial and passenger vehicles, especially in low-cost vehicles. Moreover, putting numerous ECUs on a single powertrain presents plausible delays in the functioning of ECU. This may put the safety of the vehicle at risk.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Market Share Analysis, 2021

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Vehicle

4.1 Global Passenger Cars Market by Region

4.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Capacity

5.1 Global 32-Bit Market by Region

5.2 Global 16-Bit Market by Region

5.3 Global 64-Bit Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Propulsion

6.1 Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market by Region

6.2 Global Hybrid Market by Region

6.3 Global Battery Powered Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Application

7.1 Global Powertrain Market by Region

7.2 Global Infotainment Market by Region

7.3 Global ADAS & Safety System Market by Region

7.4 Global Body Electronics Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Financial Analysis

9.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.3 Research & Development Expense

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Panasonic Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Continental AG

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5 Denso Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7 BorgWarner, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.9 Autoliv Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlwuky

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900