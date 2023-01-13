Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicles Sought in Theft Two from Auto Offenses in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicles in Theft Two from Auto offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

In the below offenses, the suspects forcibly entered vehicles at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property from the vehicles. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

  • On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 pm, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-003918
  • On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:40 pm, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-004110

 

The suspects and suspect vehicles were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects/vehicles or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

