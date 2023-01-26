Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the driver monitoring systems market. As per TBRC’s driver monitoring systems market forecast, the global driver monitoring systems market size is expected to grow to $2.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth in the driver monitoring systems market trends is due to increase in road-safety awareness due to the rise in several on-road accidents caused by the driver due to fatigue and distraction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest driver monitoring systems market share. Major players in the driver monitoring systems market include Delphi Automotive PLC., Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines, Faurecia, Denso Corporation, Magna International, and Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited.

Trending Driver Monitoring Systems Market Trend

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing several technological advancements that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is that prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) are developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles.

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segments

•By Monitoring Type: Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, Drunk Driving Monitoring, Identity Recognition

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

•By Component: Interior Camera, Sensors, Other Components

•Geography: The global driver monitoring systems market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Driver monitoring system is a safety device that employs technology to determine whether the person operating the vehicle is alert and focused. This technology makes driving safer for everyone on the road by decreasing driver distraction and boosting focus on the road.

