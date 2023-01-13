Industrial Vending Machines Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The global industrial vending machines market is projected to grow from $2,513.2 million in 2022 to $4,164.5 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The increasing popularity of industrially manufactured food items owing to their better taste and quality is fuelling the growth of the industrial vending machines market. Moreover, rising demand for healthy food options among consumers is also contributing to the market's growth.

In terms of product type, the industrial vending machines market is segmented into beverage dispensers and snacks & nutrition products. In terms of geography, North America dominates the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period.



Industrial Vending Machines Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth will be led by the retail industry, which is projected to account for the largest share of the overall market. Other key drivers for this market include rising healthcare spending, increased usage of automated machines in manufacturing and distribution, and growing demand from small businesses.

However, the market is also faced with numerous risks, including economic slowdown or even recession in some countries, increase in healthcare costs, fluctuation in currencies, and rise in expenses associated with maintenance and replacement of equipment.



Industrial Vending Machines Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the Industrial Vending Machines Market are Blue Star Industries, Bomag, CIMA Group, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips Nederland BV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instrument Company, PepsiCo Inc. (the Coca-Cola Company)



Industrial Vending Machines Market Segmentations

Global Industrial vending machines Market – By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global Industrial vending machines Market – By Type

• Vertical lift machines

• Coil vending machines

• Carousel vending machines

• Scale vending machines

• Others

Global Industrial vending machines Market – By End-user industry

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Oil & gas

• Construction

• Others



