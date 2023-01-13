Global Polypropylene Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Polypropylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Polypropylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polypropylene market. As per TBRC’s polypropylene market forecast, the polypropylene market is expected to grow to $192.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Rising demand for thermoplastic materials has contributed to the growth of the polypropylene market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest polypropylene market share. Major players in the polypropylene market include Lyondellbasell, Sinopec, Sabic, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, PetroChina, Reliance Industries, Formosa Plastics, Borealis.

Trending Polypropylene Market Trend

Eco-friendly polypropylene compounds are increasingly being used due to strict government rules and regulations over recycling and environmental protection. The polypropylene compounds possess unique qualities, making them more favorable as an alternative in the automotive industry. For example, Grand Siam Composites, a joint venture between SCG Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Prime Polymer, has developed new technologies and inventions to produce high-quality products that are environmentally friendly. With those advancements, GSC’s polypropylene compounds are producing high-quality automobile parts such as consoles, instrument panels, bumpers, door panels, and various accessories.

Polypropylene Market Segments

• By Product Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

• By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding

• By End User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrical and Electronics, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global polypropylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer produced by chain-growth polymerization of the monomer propylene and is used in automotive fittings and industrial fibers. It is resilient, resistant to fatigue, and highly resistant to most acids and alkalis.

Polypropylene Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polypropylene Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides polypropylene global market outlook, insights on polypropylene market size, drivers and polypropylene global market trends, polypropylene global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and polypropylene global market growth across geographies. The polypropylene global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC