Nikkei xTREND Releases the 2023 Edition of “100 Companies to Create Future Markets”

Nikkei xTREND is a specialized digital medium that focuses on marketing and innovation. It has recently unveiled the 2023 edition of its “100 Companies to Create Future Markets.”
“100 Companies to Create Future Markets” is an annual feature story that Nikkei xTREND has been running each December since 2019. This year, a shortlist of approximately 200 companies was drawn up based on interviews with experts in various fields, including some venture capital firms, as well as companies featured in Nikkei Trendy magazine’s “Startup Awards 2022” (November 2022 issue). Among them, the Nikkei xTREND editorial team selected 100 companies that can expect a leap in 2023 through their work in opening up a new era. The chosen companies were evaluated based on three perspectives – new markets (novelty), strong sales (growth potential), and whether or not a company is a changemaker (social impact).
■ Selection of promising companies in 11 fields of interest
100 companies selected this year have promising outlooks in eleven fields: Commerce (16 companies), Marketing DX (11 companies), Web 3 (7 companies), Entertainment/Art (12 companies), SDGs/ESG (7 companies), Generation Z/Alpha, (8 companies), Health/Well-being (10 companies), Food Tech (7 companies), Life Tech (11 companies), Travel/Inbound (7 companies), and Pets (4 companies). Below is a list of 30 companies from three fields of particular interest drawn from the newly added categories in the 2023 edition.
Commerce
The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the e-commerce share of total retail sales to 8.78% in 2021, but this number is still low compared with the figures for other countries. DX (digital transformation) in the real retail and distribution industries is only half-way completed, and 16 companies that are expected to bring innovation into this commerce space were selected.
Web3
Web 3 is also called the “next-generation Internet.” The concept underwent a momentarily intense boom before it cooled down to some extent due to excessive expectations. However, the use of blockchain (distributed ledger) technology is steadily expanding, mainly in gaming and communication services, and 7 companies in this area were selected this year.
Travel/Inbound
In September 2022, the Japanese government announced the lifting of a ban on tourist entry and the removal of entry quotas. Also aided by the historically weak yen, which was over 150 per US dollar at one point, there have been great expectations regarding the growing needs for inbound foreign visitors to Japan. This year, Nikkei xTREND selected 7 remarkable companies providing new services to make travel fun.
About Nikkei xTREND
Nikkei xTREND is a digital medium that delivers updates on marketing strategies, product development, and new business creation in relation to advanced technologies. We feature in-depth news based on data and case studies from the forefront of new product development by companies, as well as marketing and business strategies that are changing with the progress of digital technologies. This assists with the identification of the key elements behind "hot-selling products" and "new service development." Nikkei xTREND delivers its news mainly through its web and smartphone sites, targeting a broad range of business professionals involved in corporate business planning, new business development, product planning/development, IT systems, marketing, sales, and customer relationships.
