Gastrointestinal Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gastrointestinal devices market. As per TBRC’s gastrointestinal devices forecast, the gastrointestinal devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.7 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the gastrointestinal devices market is due to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest gastrointestinal devices market share. Major players in the gastrointestinal devices market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation.

Single-use disposable endcap of duodenoscope is increasingly being used to prevent contamination during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures. Single-use disposable cap controls the infection and preserves the duodenoscope optics. The USFDA recommended that hospitals and clinics shift from reusable duodenoscopes to disposable parts duodenoscopes. The USFDA also approved the duodenoscope model featuring the disposable parts such as the Olympus TJF-Q190V Duodenoscope in January 2020 and Ambu® aScope™ Duodenoscope in July 2020. Olympus TJF-Q190V duodenoscope is used to perform the ERCP procedure with less risk of contamination due to the disposable distal endcap.

Gastrointestinal Devices Market Segments

• By Product Type: GI Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), Capsule Endoscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Hemostasis Devices, Other Product Types

• By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Center

• By Sales Channel: Online Retailing, Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

• By Geography: The global template market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gastrointestinal devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions related to the digestive system or the gastrointestinal tract.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastrointestinal devices global market size, drivers and trends, gastrointestinal devices global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and gastrointestinal devices global market growth across geographies. The gastrointestinal devices market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the gastrointestinal devices market analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

