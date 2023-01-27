Global Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food and beverage testing kits market. As per TBRC’s Food And Beverage Testing Kits market forecast, the Food And Beverage Testing Kits market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 27.33 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the Food And Beverage Testing Kits market is due to The rising incidence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest Food And Beverage Testing Kits market share. Major players in the Food And Beverage Testing Kits market include SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Trending Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Trend

The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology. Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility. This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample's optical density (OD). The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms. The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes. Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St. Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Segments

• By Product: Consumables, Equipment

• By Application: Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables

• By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

• By Contaminants Type: Pathogens, GMO's, Pesticides, Toxins

• By Geography: The global Food And Beverage Testing Kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food and beverage testing kits refers to the devices used to carry out procedures and examinations at each stage of the preparation of food and beverages to make sure that all of the ingredients and materials are fit for human consumption.

