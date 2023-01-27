Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water-based printing inks market. As per TBRC’s Water-Based Printing Inks market forecast, the water-based printing inks market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.57 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the water-based printing inks market is due to 3D technology. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water-based printing inks market share. Major players in the water-based printing inks industry include Flint Group, Huber Group, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. Kgaa, Dic Corporation.

Trending Water-Based Printing Inks Market Trend

Many companies in the printing ink market are shifting from manufacturing petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks). Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous or toxic substances, so they do not cause excessive pollution in landfills. Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant-based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum. Examples of green printing inks include water-based and oil-based printing inks. The use of green printing inks results in a reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released during the printing process. Major players in the printing ink market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Sakata Inx, and others are providing green printing inks as part of their offerings.

Water-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

• By Product Type: Acrylic Water-Based Inks, Maleic Water-Based Inks, Shellac Water-Based Inks

• By Type: Flexo Inks, Gravure Inks, Screen Printing Inks

• By Application: Packaging Industry, Textile Industry, Art, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global Water-Based Printing Inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are available as dye and pigment inks. They are not waterproof and fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used for printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC