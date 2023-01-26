Global Payments Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Payments Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Payments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the payments market. As per TBRC’s payments market forecast, the global payments market is expected to grow to $847.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The growth in the payments global market trends is due to outbreak of COVID-19. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest payments market share. Major players in the payments market include PayPal, Square Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Payments, Flagship Merchant Services, GoCardless, Bitpay, Stripe, Payline Data, FIS., ACI Worldwide, MasterCard, Fiserv.

Trending Payments Market Trend

The increasing fraud in payments has impacted the growth of the payments global market. Payment fraud is a form of fraudulent or unlawful transaction carried out by a cybercriminal. Fraudsters use third-party platforms such as e-commerce portals to defraud consumers by charging for products or items that are never shipped.

Payments Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Check Payment, Cash Deposit

• 2) By Application: Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Other Applications

• 3) By End-user Industry: Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global payments market overview is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Payment instruments are systems that enable funds held in accounts at credit, payment, or similar institutions to be transferred to a payee on receipt of a payment order.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Payments Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on payments global market size, drivers and trends, payments global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and payments global market growth across geographies.

