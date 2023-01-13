Synthetic Pigments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's synthetic pigments market forecast, the global synthetic pigments market size is expected to grow from $65.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The demand for high-performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments, and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest synthetic pigments market share. Major players in the synthetic pigments market include BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Clariant, Synthesia, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside colors.

Trending Synthetic Pigments Market Trend

Recently, there has been an increasing migration of manufacturing capacities from the West to low-cost countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is mainly due to stringent environmental compliance in Europe and North America. Gradually maturing production technologies and the presence of strong downstream customer bases within countries such as China and India have been driving the demand for pigments in these countries in recent years. Examples of companies that have moved their manufacturing facilities to the Asia region are Huntsman Corp., DyStar, and Clariant.

Synthetic Pigments Market Segments

• By Product Type: Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments

• By End User Industry: Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global synthetic pigments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The synthetic pigment is a carbon-based molecule made from petroleum compounds, acids, and other chemicals. The synthetic pigments are used in products containing insoluble materials and minerals to endure high heat, intense light, and exposure to weather or chemical agents.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

