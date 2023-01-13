Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s ultrasound systems devices and equipment market forecast, the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $12.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Government and private funding in ultrasonic device manufacturing companies are driving the growth of the ultrasound. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest ultrasound systems devices and equipment market share. Major players in the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The safety and effectiveness of ultrasound system devices and equipment is heavily monitored and regulated across the world. In November 2021, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Indian regulator of drugs and medical devices, came up with a notification for the use of ultrasound equipment. From the date of release, ultrasound devices are notified as ‘drugs’ and it will be regulated as drugs. These stringent regulatory policies may impact the ultrasound system devices and equipment market in Canada, one of the fastest-growing markets.

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Clinics

• By Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode

• By Geography: The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

