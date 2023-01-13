Fish Farming Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Fish Farming Market size was valued at USD 2,67,359.74 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,96,887.95 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2023 to 2030.

Fish farming is a rapidly growing industry that is poised to take off in the coming years. There are a variety of reasons for this, starting with the growing demand for sustainable protein sources. Not only is fish farming a sustainable option, but it’s also relatively easy to set up and manage. In this blog post, we will explore the fish farming market in detail and provide you with valuable insights that you can use to boost your business.



Fish Farming Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are many market growth drivers that could contribute to the growth of the fish farming industry. These include increased demand from developing countries such as China and India, rising income levels in these regions, and the increasing popularity of seafood as a food source. Additionally, there is a growing trend toward sustainable seafood production, which is expected to drive demand for fish farming products.

There are a number of risks associated with fish farming, both from an environmental and economic perspective. From a environmental standpoint, fish farming can cause environmental damage by releasing large amounts of pollutants into the water. From an economic standpoint, fish farming is often expensive to set up and operate, and can be risky due to price fluctuations in the market.



Fish Farming Market Keyplayers

The top players in the fish farming market are AquaFarm Technologies Inc., Changhua Aquaculture Development Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Ocean Nutrition Ltd., and Wakodo Co., Ltd.



Fish Farming Market Segmentations

Fish Farming Market – By Environment

• Freshwater

• Marine Water

• Brackish Water

Fish Farming Market – By Fish Type

• Salmon

• Shellfish

• Tuna

• Tilapia

• Milkfish

• Others



