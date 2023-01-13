Global Synthetic Dye Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the synthetic dye market. As per TBRC’s synthetic dye market forecast, the global synthetic dye market size will grow from $15.63 billion in 2022 to $17.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The synthetic dye market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest synthetic dye market share. Major players in the synthetic dye market include BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia.

Trending Synthetic Dye Market Trend

The range of high wet-fast dispersed dyes is trending in the synthetic dye market. High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and activewear applications. For instance, Archroma launched Foron SP-WF dyes, which comply with safety, efficiency, and sustainability with the belief of being economical in the textile industry.

Synthetic Dye Market Segments

• By Type: Aniline Dyes, Chrome Dyes, Anionic Dyes, Cationic Dyes

• By Product Type: Acid Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, VAT Dyes, Other Product Types

• By End User Industry: Textile, Food & Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global synthetic dye market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon-based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity for the substrate to which the dye is applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather, and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

