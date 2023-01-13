Global Helium Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Helium Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Helium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the helium market. As per TBRC’s helium market forecast, the global helium market size is expected to grow from $6.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The helium market's growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest helium market share. Major players in the helium market include Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom.

Trending Helium Market Trend

In December 2020, Air Products & Chemicals, a US corporation, purchased the Oxygen and Argon works for NIS 575 million ($176.84 million). This acquisition aids Air Products & Chemicals' business expansion and rapid growth potential. Israel's Oxygen & Argon Works is Israel's leading producer of industrial gases, including helium, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon.

Helium Market Segments

• By Type: Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium

• By Application: Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Other Applications

• By End Userr: Aerospace and Aircraft, Electronics and Semiconductors, Nuclear Power, Healthcare, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global helium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global helium market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/helium-global-market-report

Helium Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Helium Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides helium global market forecast, helium global market research, insights on helium global market size, drivers and trends, helium global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and helium global market growth across geographies. The helium global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

