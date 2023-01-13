Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biosimilars market. As per TBRC’s biosimilars market forecast, the global biosimilars market grew from $19.1 billion in 2022 to $23.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market. North America is expected to hold the largest biosimilars market share. Major players in the biosimilars market include Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel.

Production of new insulin biosimilars is trending in the biosimilars market. The key players operating in the biosimilars market are investing in creating a biosimilar of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. For instance, in August 2020, Biocon Biologics India Ltd., an India-based fully integrated global biosimilars organization, in partnership with Mylan, a US-based biosimilar company, has launched Semglee, insulin glargine injection in the U.S. to aid in lowering blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes and children with type 1 diabetes.

• By Product: Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

• By Types: Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Types

• By Application: Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Biosimilars are medications made from living things, though they can be made in a variety of ways and with slightly different materials. Due to the intricacy and high cost of their creation, as well as their molecular size and structure, biosimilars are fundamentally distinct from generic drugs.

