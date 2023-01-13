Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment global market. As per TBRC’s urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market forecast, the global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is due to the increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, especially in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market share. Major players in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech, Bard Medical Division, Richard Wolf, Siemens Healthineers AG, Olympus Corporation, and Karl Storz.

Trending Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot-assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, be less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Holmium Laser Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Stone Retrieval Devices, Ureteral Stents

By Stone Type: Calcium Stones, Struvite, Uric Acid, Cystine, Drug-Induced

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

By Geography: The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urinary stone treatment devices and equipment are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Kidney stones form when urine crystal-forming substances such as calcium, uric acid, and oxalate.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market size, drivers and urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market trends, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and urinary stone treatment devices and equipment global market growth across geographies. The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

