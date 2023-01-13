3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3d medical imaging devices market. As per TBRC’s 3d medical imaging devices market forecast, the global 3D medical imaging devices market size is expected to grow to $20.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest 3d medical imaging devices market share. Major players in the 3d medical imaging devices market include GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, Intrasense SA, Materialize NV, Toshiba Group, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Trending 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Trend

3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts. For instance, In November 2021, GE Healthcare, a company operating in 3D imaging devices unveiled 60 innovative technology solutions including artificial intelligence to transform healthcare to help patients and clinicians with an effective way of solutions.

3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Scan, Other Types

• By End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

• By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology

• By Geography: The global 3d medical imaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D medical imaging is a cutting-edge optical imaging technology that produces enlarged images of the interior of the body for medical examination. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a magnetic resonance image (MRI).

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The 3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3d medical imaging devices market size, drivers and trends, 3d medical imaging devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and 3d medical imaging devices market growth across geographies. The 3d medical imaging devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

