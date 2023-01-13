Kunak awarded for its air quality monitoring project in seaports
Large data is the goal, but accurate data is the key”PAMPLONA, NAVARRA, ESPAñA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 12 October, the air quality monitoring project developed by Kunak for Ports de Balears (APB), the port authority of the Balearic Islands, was distinguished as the "Best air quality network monitoring award" at the Air Quality & Emissions Show (AQE) in Telford (UK).
— Kunak
Pamplona, 23rd November 2022 - Sea, river and lake ports are infrastructures that enable the traffic of goods on which the global economy is based. But, on occasions, their activity generates polluting emissions into the atmosphere from ships or cruise ships, loading and unloading operations, the port's own machinery or the internal traffic of vehicles.
The first step in minimising the nuisance caused by the gases and particulate matter released is to monitor air quality levels in real-time and on a continuous basis. In this way, specific episodes linked to specific operations can be identified and corrective measures can be adopted, safeguarding the well-being of the personnel working in the facilities and the population closest to the port area.
In this regard, more and more ports are opting for the measurement of pollution levels in their facilities, with Ports de Balears being one of the pioneering port authorities in this area.
Thus, since 2019, the ports of Palma, Alcúdia, Eivissa, La Savina and Maó have Kunak air quality monitoring stations, forming a monitoring network that currently consists of 25 devices. These stations measure sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), suspended particles (PM10, PM4, PM2.5, PM1 and total particles) and noise, as well as meteorological variables such as wind speed and direction and rainfall.
This project was recognised last October as the "Best air quality network monitoring award" at the Air Quality & Emissions Show (AQE) in Telford, UK, a professional event where Kunak presented its solutions for measuring air quality and industrial emissions.
It is without doubt an award that inspires Kunak to keep moving forward and working to reach new heights of excellence in its products and services.
Our maxim, which has now become our hallmark, is to achieve the highest reliability and accuracy in the data collected by Kunak AIR stations deployed on five continents, thus providing accurate information to address the problem of air pollution.
KUNAK TECHNOLOGIES S.L.
P. E. La Muga 9, Planta 4, Oficina 1
31160, Orcoyen - Navarra (Spain)
Spain
Phone +34 848 470 055
marketing@kunak.es
Mikel Iceta Hernández
Kunak Technologies
+34 848 47 00 55
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn