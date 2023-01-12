Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:53 pm, MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.