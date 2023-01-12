Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 800 Block of Barnaby Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:48 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. No injuries were reported. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31-year-old Kamara Huffler, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).