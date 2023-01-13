Drivers In and Around Milford Can Now Buy the 2023 Toyota Highlander at Colonial Toyota

The 2023 Toyota Highlander, available in Milford, Connecticut, is a midsize, compact SUV with a range of standard features.

MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2023 Prospective buyers in Milford, Connecticut, looking for a midsize, compact SUV can buy the 2023 Toyota Highlander, which is now available at Colonial Toyota. With advanced capabilities and confident handling, the 2023 Highlander allows drivers to upgrade their adventures. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the dealership at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, Connecticut, or schedule a test drive online.

The 2023 Toyota Highlander stands out from the competition. It comes equipped with a 2.4-liter Turbo powertrain that is big on torque, delivering 310 lb.-ft., and efficiency, achieving 25 mpg of combined fuel economy. The available Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive and Multi-Terrain Select maximize driving performance on different terrain.

On the inside, the Highlander blends space and comfort. It allows for seating up to eight passengers with third-row seating. Features that guarantee relaxation include heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic moonroof.

Additionally, this versatile SUV allows customers to easily access playlists, podcasts and entertainment options on the 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Display. Wireless Apple Carplay® and Android Auto™ enable users to connect their iPhone® and Android™ devices to the Highlander.

Engineers of the 2023 Highlander have prioritized driver and passenger safety. Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ is standard across all six trims—L, LE, XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum. Moreover, this reliable SUV comes with the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking that help customers park without hassle.

Shoppers interested in learning more about the 2023 Toyota Highlander can log on to the dealership's website at https://www.colonialtoyotact.com/. Questions can be directed to 203-403-6890.

