Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Worth USD 13.22 Billion at a 26.96% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Research Report Information By Sales Channel, Vehicle type, Application - Forecast 2030", the global market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 13.22 BN by 2030, with a 26.96% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2022–2030).

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Overview

The automotive active health monitoring system, also known as driver monitoring system (DMS), enhances passenger and vehicle safety, combining integrated advanced technologies with a safe and secure real-time operating system (RTOS). Active health monitoring systems can detect problems early and transmit the data to the control room through a telematics device.

These systems help address the growing safety risks caused by distracted and drowsy drivers. Global vehicle manufacturers strive to add DMS features to meet regulatory requirements by enhancing user experience and safety. Automakers are increasingly facing challenges associated with the complexity of DMS software and hardware platforms, as well as the specific requirements for safety, security, performance, cost, and time to market.

Key players active in the Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market are

Acellent Technologies (US)

TATA Elxsi (India)

Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd (US)

Plessey Semiconductors (UK)

Faurecia (France)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

DotNetix (South Africa)

Oceanit (US)

The automotive active health monitoring system market is likely to garner significant traction over the next few years. Their easy installation helps OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to reduce the time, cost, and complexity of developing and deploying their systems integrated with compliant ADAS systems, complying with global safety and security standards. These systems comprise biometric feedback sensors placed near the driver's seat/on the steering wheel to monitor the driver's health continuously.

Industry Trends

The rapid increase in EV and luxury vehicle sales is a key driving force boosting the adoption of automotive active health monitoring systems. Besides, rising concerns over passenger safety and the increasing mortality rate due to road accidents push the market growth. Growing investments by driver health monitoring providers to install more features in their existing health monitoring systems influence the market value.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are witnessing increasing sales worldwide, led by the rising awareness about the adverse effect of fossil fuels on the environment and subsidies & schemes governments offer to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Moreover, government initiatives, such as developing charging infrastructures and increasing vehicle range, help promote EV adoption.

Due to emerging trends such as driverless or autonomous cars, the automotive active health monitoring system market is assessed to witness tremendous demand in the near future. The rise of the internet and communication over various networks is expected to substantiate the market size further. With the proliferation of the internet and digitization across the transport and logistics industry, the automotive active health monitoring system has gained immense importance.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 13.22 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 26.96% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption in developed countries Development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles Key Market Drivers Increase in sales of EV and luxury vehicles Rising concerns regarding safety and security Increasing deaths due to road accidents

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Segments

The market report is segmented into sales channels, vehicle types, applications, and regions. The sales channel segment is sub-segmented into aftermarkets and OEMs. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The application segment is sub-segmented into pulse rates, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global automotive active health monitoring system market. The well-established automotive sector and infrastructure in the region, alongside the increased awareness about road safety and rapid economic growth, drive the market growth. Also, the presence of leading OEM players and technology enablers substantiate Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market revenues.

Besides, high spending on automotive convenience & safety features, increasing demand for feature-rich vehicles, and investments, particularly in luxury cars, are major driving forces. Growing transportation & logistics industries push the region's market share. Germany, France, and the UK are leading markets for automotive active health monitoring systems.

North America is another promising market for automotive active health monitoring systems. Large technological advances and the increased demand for commercial vehicles integrated with advanced driver health monitoring systems escalate the Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market value.

The strong presence of major active health monitoring technology providers and high spending on automotive active health monitoring systems boost the market size. Additionally, the increasing awareness of driver safety & accident prevention and government regulations to improve road safety in the region are other key trends bolstering Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market revenues.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the automotive active health monitoring system market appears fragmented with several well-established players. These players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to drive R&D activities and expansion plans.

Industry players form partnerships with multinational automakers to help them expand commercial fleet EV strategy with their active health monitoring system that can help reduce downtime. The market is likely to witness relentless innovations and new products, eventually intensifying competition among manufacturers.

For instance, on Jun 23, 2022, Hyundai Mobis announced the development of an integrated vital signs controller for safe driving named Smart Cabin. The new healthcare tech can analyze the vital signs of drivers, posture, heart rate, and brainwaves, helping them drive safely. With its four sensors and software logic, the Smart Cabin measures the vital signs of occupants and analyzes the CO2 level in the cabin, and pulls off if the driver is stressed, switching to autonomous driving.

The embedded technology applies biotech to mobility, enabling the vehicle to switch to a moving health check-up center. The Smart Cabin Controller can analyze vital signs that change in real-time. With this new controller, the company is now working to realize safety technology focused on the occupants rather than vehicle performance.

