Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s nuclear imaging devices and equipment market forecast, the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market size will grow from $4.02 billion in 2022 to $4.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest nuclear imaging devices and equipment market share. Major players in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare.

In April 2020, TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC., a company operating in nuclear medicine equipment based in the United States acquired Nuclear Imaging Services and Molecular Imaging Specialists for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, The company wants to expand its portfolio in diagnostics imaging. Nuclear Imaging Services is a company operating in nuclear imaging based in texas and Molecular Imaging Specialists, a company operating in nuclear imaging devices and equipment based in the United States.

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By product type: SPECT systems, PET systems, Planar Scintigraphy,

• By application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-related Disorders, and Gastroenterology)

• By end user: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

• By Geography: The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of diseases by using small amounts of radioactive substances in the patients and are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

