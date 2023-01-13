Manchin, Capito Announce $498K to Improve West Virginia Mental Health Services

January 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $498,512 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support increased Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services at Marshall University and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Wheeling. This funding aims to bolster treatment of those dealing with substance use disorder and severe mental health issues.





“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. Combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment and mental healthcare services across the state is crucial to addressing this crisis. I am pleased SAMHSA is supporting Marshall University and NAMI of Greater Wheeling to help expand treatment and recovery services, as well as strengthen prevention efforts and bolster mental healthcare services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State can receive the care they need,” Senator Manchin said.



“Making sure West Virginians have the mental health and addiction care and treatment they need is imperative,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help those that need it the most have an outlet for this care. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am proud to advocate for and secure resources like these for West Virginians.”

Individual awards listed below: