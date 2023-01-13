Manchin Visits Gassaway Kroger, Braxton Senior Citizens Center

January 12, 2023

Gassaway, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Gassaway Kroger with Kroger CEO, Rodney McMullen, after Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders announced in November that that Gassaway location would remain open. Kroger had previously announced the store would close this month. Senator Manchin also visited the Braxton Senior Citizens Center for lunch.





“Today I visited the Gassaway Kroger with CEO Rodney McMullen, his team, and community members and talked with employees after Kroger leadership announced in November that the store would remain open,” said Senator Manchin. “I greatly appreciate Kroger leadership’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. The Gassaway Kroger will continue to serve Braxton County residents, and I look forward to seeing this community thrive for years to come. I appreciate that Rodney also spent time with community members at the Braxton Senior Citizens Center that provides essential services for so many of our fellow West Virginians.”





The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide.