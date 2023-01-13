Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 12, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited (“Allan Gray”), a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies.
Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia’s fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Allan Gray’s percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased and the Company has been notified by Allan Gray accordingly.
A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Jan-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Jan-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|11.993200
|0.000000
|11.993200
|2069891
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|16.129000
|0.000000
|16.129000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|2069891
|11.993200
|Sub Total 8.A
|2069891
|11.993200%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Due to a change in voting rights, rather than a share disposal.
12. Date of Completion
12 January 2023
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town, South Africa.