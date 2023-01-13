Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 12, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited (“Allan Gray”), a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies.



Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia’s fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Allan Gray’s percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased and the Company has been notified by Allan Gray accordingly.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 7817 841793 Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Neil McDonald

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 BlytheRay Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BF0XVB15

Issuer Name

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Cape Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.993200 0.000000 11.993200 2069891 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.129000 0.000000 16.129000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 2069891 11.993200 Sub Total 8.A 2069891 11.993200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Due to a change in voting rights, rather than a share disposal.

12. Date of Completion

12 January 2023

13. Place Of Completion

Cape Town, South Africa.