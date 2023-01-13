Proactive news headlines including Jindalee Resources, European Lithium, Alkane Resources and Alchemy Resources

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has completed a spin-out of Australian battery and precious metal assets, forming Dynamic Metals Ltd (ASX:DYM) with an initial public offering (IPO) drawing $7 million in funding as DYM prepares to list to the ASX. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based Obeikan Investment Group to build and operate a hydroxide plant under a joint venture (JV) in Saudi Arabia for EUR’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) is due for an earnings review after the company upgraded its FY 2023 guidance for the Tomingley Gold Operations in Central West New South Wales, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has intersected fertile lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Hickory prospect within the Karonie Lithium-Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and the drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) welcomes the first concentrate produced at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia as part of the plant commissioning process. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI)'s 100%-owned subsidiary Western Lithium (TSX:WLC) has set the drills turning on its inaugural drilling program at the East Kirup lithium prospect, part of the company’s Greenbushes Project in the south-west of Western Australia. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's Japanese subsidiary has made a strategic investment of JP¥100 million into Psychic VR Lab’s JP¥1 billion fundraising round in December 2022. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.