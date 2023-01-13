Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The 'Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, product, indication, distribution channels, end use, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.90%
The growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market has been driven by several factors including the increase in geriatric population, rise in haemophilic patients, and rapid technological advances in immunoglobulin production and purification techniques.
Moreover, the market growth rate is further anticipated to be supported by the growing incidences of various autoimmune diseases such as immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP), autoimmune haemolytic anaemia, multiple sclerosis, and Kawasaki syndrome, among others. There is an increasing adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin therapies as the first line of treatment for several primary immunodeficiency and other neurological and rare immunological diseases.
Further, the intravenous immunoglobulin market in the historical period was supported by the increased research and development and production by key players during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in June 2020, Grifols, S.A. started production of an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune immunoglobulin as a potential passive immune therapy against COVID-19 which was used in the treatment and prevention of infections.
Additionally, the development of new products and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to provide impetus to the intravenous immunoglobulin market growth in the forecast period.
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Definition and Major Segments
Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapies are used in treatment of patients with antibody deficiencies. Immunoglobulins are the glycoprotein molecules produced by the plasma or the white blood cells. These molecules are a critical part of the immune system. Immunoglobulins aid in the destruction of antigens such as viruses by recognising them and binding itself to them.
On the basis of form, the market is segmented into:
Liquid
Lyophilised
Based on product, the market is categorised into:
IGG
IGA
IGM
IGE
IGD
On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into:
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)
Kawasaki Disease
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia
Others
Based on distribution channels, the market is categorised into:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
The market based on end use is segmented into:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends
Regionally, North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market over the historical period and is projected to continue to hold a significant share over the coming years. Factors such as presence of key market players, increasing focus on research and development of new treatments, and a developed healthcare system have aided the regional growth.
Moreover, increasing approvals for new treatments are expected to propel the intravenous immunoglobulin market growth in North America. For instance, in June 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Amgen’s RIABNI (rituximab-arrx), a biosimilar to Rituxan. RIABNI is a combination with methotrexate indicated for adults experiencing moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with an inadequate response to tumour necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies.
Several pharmaceutical companies are increasingly innovating and developing immunoglobulin products for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency. In May 2021, the Biologics License Application (BLA) by GC Pharma for “GC5107 (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid)” was accepted by the FDA. GC5107 is intended for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency.
Meanwhile, factors such as increasing government expenditure on healthcare in countries like India and China, increasing penetration of global players, and rising incidences of primary immunodeficiencies in the population are expected to bolster the Asia Pacific market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the intravenous immunoglobulin market report are:
CSL Limited
Grifols, S.A.
Octapharma AG
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
Biotest AG
LFB S.A
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
