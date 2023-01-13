Non Alcoholic Wine Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Alcoholic Wine Market Value and CAGR

The non-alcoholic wine market is growing rapidly, with demand expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024. With CAGR of 7.5%. Non-alcoholic wine refers to a wine with very little to no alcohol in it or to regular wine with its alcohol content removed. Because the alcohol-removing process is not 100% perfect, non-alcoholic wines can contain a small amount of alcohol. It will actually relax you more than its alcoholic counterpart. Yep, that's right. Here's why: Your brain wants to be at homeostasis (your normal baseline) at all times.



Non Alcoholic Wine Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The key drivers for this growth include growing health consciousness, increased preference for low calorie and healthier foods, and increasing awareness about the benefits of wine drinking. However, there are several risks that could restrain this market growth including product quality concerns, unfavorable economic conditions, and stiff competition from traditional alcoholic wines.

There are a few risks associated with the non-alcoholic wine market. One is that it could be difficult for wine manufacturers to find a similar substitute for their alcoholic products, which could lead to decreased sales. Additionally, there's a risk that people who are already opposed to drinking alcohol may choose not to drink non-alcoholic wine, since it doesn't have the same effects. Another potential risk is that people who tend to overindulge in alcohol may switch to drinking non-alcoholic wine in order to avoid getting drunk.



Non Alcoholic Wine Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the non-alcoholic wine market are Navarro Vineyards, Bodega La Tautila, Gruvi, Chateau Diana Winery, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., Ariel Vineyards, Neobulles SA, Thomson and Scott, Giacobazzi A.e. Figli SRL., and Pierre Chavin.



Non Alcoholic Wine Market Segmentations

By Type Non-Alcoholic Wine market has been segmented into:

• Still Non-Alcoholic Wine

• Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Packaging Non-Alcoholic Wine market has been segmented into:

• Non-Alcoholic Wine Bottles

• Non-Alcoholic Wine Cans

By Alcohol Concentration Non-Alcoholic Wine market has been segmented into:

• Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV)

• Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)



