Polyimide Film Market size is estimated to reach US$2.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Polyimide Film Market size is estimated to reach US$2.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.4% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polyimide Film Market size is estimated to reach US$2.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.4% from 2022 to 2027. Polyimide films are thermoplastic polymers and are often used in flexible printed circuits, pressure sensitive tape and speciality fabricated goods due to their ease of application over a wide temperature range. The Polyimide Films Market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased demand from the electronics sector and increased applicability in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the product's better mechanical and thermal qualities over other polymers are propelling the Polyimide Film Market forward. The high cost of the film, on the other hand, is a key limitation on the market for Polyimide Films. Nonetheless, rising demand in emerging economies and growing preference for transparent Polyimide Films are expected to provide significant development prospects for the Polyimide Film Market throughout the forecast period. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the Polyimide Film Market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as transportation, healthcare and others, the Polyimide Film Market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyimide Film market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polyimide Film Market size, owing to the rising automotive industry, as well as developments in the defence and aerospace industries, which is propelling the Polyimide Film Industry in this region.

2. The Polyimide Film Industry is expected to rise beyond the forecast period as the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles increases.

3. Increasing demand from the electronics sector, as well as rapid use in the aerospace industry, are the reasons driving the Polyimide Film Market's growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyimide Film Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Flexible Printed Circuit segment held a significant share in the Polyimide Film Market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to extensive characteristics provided by flexible printed circuited over other applications such as pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable and others. Flexible printed circuit boards are made of a Polyimide Film or thermoplastic polymers, which make them thinner, smaller and easier to install. They are also utilized for flexible circuit connections in screens and other hardware components in smartphones, cameras and other electronic gadgets.

2. Polyimide Film Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry : The Electrical & Electronics segment held a significant share in the Polyimide Film Market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 6.9% during the forecast period. Polyimide Film provide exceptional insulation and temperature stability, making them ideal for insulating and protecting electrostatically sensitive and fragile electric components such as semiconductors, wires and cables, printed circuit boards, motors and generators. This is one of the most important factors driving Polyimide Film adoption in the electrical & electronics industry.

3. Polyimide Film Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia- Pacific segment held a significant share in the Polyimide Film Market share up to 42%. Due to the existence of a high number of OEMs in the region, the electronics manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. For instance, according to the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, the electronics industry grew by 15.7 percent, an increase of 8 percentage points year over year.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyimide Film industry are:

1. 3M Company

2. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

3. Dunmore Corporation

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. FLEXcon Company, Inc.

