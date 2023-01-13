Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microfluidic Devices Market Value and CAGR

The microfluidic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Microfluidics devices exploit the physical and chemical properties of liquids and gases at a microscale. These devices have several benefits over conventional systems. Using less volume, they allow analysis of smaller samples using less chemicals and reagents. Microfluidics are widely used in procedures such as capillary electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing, immunoassays, flow cytometry, sample injection in mass spectrometry, PCR amplification, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, and cell patterning.



Microfluidic Devices Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Some of the key drivers for this market include growing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for advanced diagnostics and novel treatments; increasing awareness about the advantages of using microfluidics for various industrial processes; advancements in Sensors & Actuators technology that facilitate accurate control of flow dynamics; rising demand from industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, chemicals & fertilizers, and paper & pulp sector; development of cost-effective fabrication techniques; emergence of new applications such as smart water management and brain-computer interface.

There are several key risks associated with this market that could negatively impact its growth prospects include inability to address escalating competition from traditional technologies; adoption challenges faced by small players due to limited resources; long product development cycles; difficulties in scaling up production facilities due to high capital investments required.



Microfluidic Devices Market Keyplayers

Some key players in the microfluidic devices market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Merck KGaA are market leaders.



Microfluidic Devices Market Segmentations

By Material

• Glass

• Polymer

• Silicon

By Industry

• In-vitro Diagnostics

• Pharmaceutical

• Medical Devices

By Application

• Point of Care Testing

• Pharmaceutical and life Science Research

• Drug Delivery

• Analytical Devices

• Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

• Environment and Industrial



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . MICROFLUIDIC DEVICES – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Industry

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL MICROFLUIDIC DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS BY MATERIAL

6.1 Overview by Material

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Material

6.4 Glass Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Polymer Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Silicon Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…..toc continued



