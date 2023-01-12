2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit will dazzle Macao on 3rd day and 7th Day of Lunar New Year

MACAU, January 12 - Promotional video for “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”

As a major highlight of the Chinese New Year festivities, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (24 January) and 7th day (28 January) of Lunar New Year, to celebrate the joy of the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. The highlights include warm-up and opening performances, float parade, cultural performances and online game, which will unleash the lively dynamic of “tourism +” mega events, attract visitors to Macao during Chinese New Year, boost spending and stimulate tourism and economic growth.

The “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” (the “Parade”) is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. A press conference for the event was held today (12 January).

MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Zhang Ge, Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San, Head of Public Relations and External Cooperation Department of Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lao Man Teng, Head of Sports Facilities Management Department of Sports Bureau, Ho Wa, Acting Head of Division of Recreational Activities of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Si Tou Wai Kun, and representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Wang Yujie, were present in the press conference together with representatives of the supporting and sponsoring entities.

In speaking at the press conference, MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed his hope that the series of spectacular activities will let residents and visitors enjoy a fun-filled and memorable Chinese New Year in Macao. Riding on easing of pandemic border measures, MGTO will partner with industry operators to launch various special travel offers. Carrying out the online-offline promotional campaign besides organizing a spectrum of colorful events, the Office strives to attract visitors from different places to Macao for festive vacations and holistic travel experience, propelling the tourism industry on the road to recovery.

18 floats convey warm wishes

Under the theme of “The Rabbit leaping for the joyful Spring Festival in times of prosperity”, the Parade will present 18 dazzling floats which convey auspicious wishes and best luck to all residents and visitors in Macao in welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. Designed exquisitely by the production team, the auspicious rabbit and rabbit elves will come into life as story characters gifting the “Propitious Lotus”, symbolizing the prosperity of all industries in Macao throughout the year.

Eight of the floats are presented by public entities as follows: MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as well as Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. Ten other floats are presented by local and Mainland enterprises as follows: Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM, SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands Resorts Macao, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Zhuhai Chimelong, Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Company Limited, and Multinational (Holdings) Group. Each float is thoughtfully designed to radiate captivating splendour.

The mesmerizing Parade on 3rd day of Lunar New Year with over 1,000 performers

The inaugural ceremony of the Parade will be held at 8 p.m. on the 3rd night (24 January) of Lunar New Year, featuring Hong Kong pop band Supper Moment, Mainland singer group AKB48 Team SH, Guan Zhe, Jinny Ng, and Macao singer Kane Ao Ieong. 18 dazzling floats will join over 1,000 Mainland, Hong Kong and local performers to set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula until the destination at Macao Science Center. Spectator seats are set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and the roundabout in front of Macao Science Center. Audiences can enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m. onwards and need to wear a mask. A small number of barrier-free vantage points will be set up at spectator stands for people with special needs. Warm-up performances will start on stage at Sai Van Lake Square at 5:30 p.m. to liven up the atmosphere in advance.

The Parade will fill northern district with blessings on 7th day of Lunar New Year

At 8 p.m. on the 7th day (28 January) of Lunar New Year, 18 floats will enliven the northern district, setting off from Rua Norte do Patane and passing through Av. do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon until the destination at Iao Hon Market Garden. A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will unfold at 8:15 p.m. to add the festive joy at Iao Hon Market Garden. Hong Kong singer Hubert Wu and Macao pop group MFM will deliver wonderful performances.

Live broadcast on LED screens in various districts

The organizer will live broadcast the Parade on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Friendship Square, Macao Science Center, the roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, Tap Seac Square and Largo dos Bombeiros. In addition, TDM and Macao Cable TV will live broadcast the Parade and release recorded broadcast programs for the Parade on different channels for audiences who cannot come but like to enjoy the Parade at home.

Temporary traffic restrictions along parade routes

To ensure the event is held smoothly, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed during the Parade. The roads along the parade routes will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m. — 11 p.m. on the 3rd day (24 January) and 7th day (28 January) of Lunar New Year. Some of the bus stops will be suspended with bus routes changed. Please stay tuned for the latest information from the Transport Bureau.

Different public entities are dedicated to expanding visitor source through festivities

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events will go on in Macao. Besides the float parade and fireworks display, there will be more festive activities including Lunar New Year Market, activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, as well as “Pedestrian Walk through Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro”, a new project to unfold this year. The tourism sector and community organizations will organize different celebrations as well to enrich the diversity of festive experiences for residents and visitors, which will lead to increase in visitors’ length of stay and spending for tourism and economic revival. Furthermore, MGTO is unfolding various promotional initiatives tailored for different visitor source markets, fueling destination marketing on different partner platforms to widen the source of visitors, in turn leading to recovery of various local sectors.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2023 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”.