Parade + Fireworks – MGTO presents a series of spectacular celebrations for Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 12 - Promotional video for MGTO’s Chinese New Year celebrations 2023

During Chinese New Year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will organize a series of spectacular events including the Golden Dragon Parade, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”, the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display, float exhibition and online game. The celebrations will immerse residents and visitors in the festive ambience of Chinese New Year in town, attract visitors for overnight stay and spending, in turn propelling tourism and other related sectors towards recovery.

Chinese New Year Fireworks Display will spark festive joy

Three fireworks displays will dazzle the skyline above the sea area overlooked by Macau Tower in celebration of Chinese New Year this year. Two are scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd (24 January) and 7th days (28 January, “Renri”) of Lunar New Year. The Third will take place at 9 p.m. on Lantern Festival (5 February) to extend the festive joy of Chinese New Year.

The Parade will be splendidly unveiled on the 3rd day of Lunar New Year

Themed around the image of the Rabbit that is agile, clever, vibrant, lucky and loves challenges, the mega Chinese New Year festivity “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” is set to convey best wishes for diversification and prosperity of various local industries as well as robust economic growth.

The “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd and 7th days of Lunar New Year. A grand opening ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day of Lunar New Year, bringing together local, Hong Kong and Mainland performance teams for a wondrous evening. The fascinating highlights include warm-up and opening performances, float parade, cultural and artistic performances and so forth.

Float exhibition for free enjoyment

The floats joining the Parade will be on display at the seafront next to Macao Science Center from 25 – 27 January and at Tap Seac Square from 29 January – 12 February. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats or take pictures for check-in on social media.

Online prize-giving game to boost consumption

From 20 January – 12 February, residents and visitors can join the online game, accomplish certain missions to obtain the “Propitious Lotus”. Players who collect the required number of “Propitious Lotus” are eligible for joining the lucky draw online.

Between 24 January and 12 February, members of the public can access the online game and vote for their favorite float. People are also encouraged to come and enjoy the Parade and float exhibition, when they can vote for their favorite float through the online game. After casting their vote, they can gain a certain number of “Propitious Lotus” to join the lucky draw. If the float they choose get the highest votes, participants can enter the final lucky draw online for the chance to win attractive prizes!

Collect event feedback via different means

During the 2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, the Office will solicit opinions from residents and visitors by questionnaire survey through different means: QR code for electronic questionnaire will be posted on site on the days of the Parade and during the float exhibition; online questionnaire is also available on the Parade’s promotional website and online game page between 24 January and 12 February.

Different public entities are dedicated to expanding visitor source through festivities

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events will go on in Macao. Besides the float parade and fireworks display, there will be more festive activities including Lunar New Year Market, activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, as well as “Pedestrian Walk through Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro”, a new project to unfold this year. The tourism sector and community organizations will organize different celebrations as well to enrich the diversity of festive experiences for residents and visitors, which will lead to increase in visitors’ length of stay and spending for tourism and economic revival. MGTO is unfolding various promotional initiatives tailored for different visitor source markets, fueling destination marketing on different partner platforms to widen the source of visitors, in turn leading to recovery of various local sectors.