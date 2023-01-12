Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,887 in the last 365 days.

Mongolia Participates Virtually in the 2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum

Mongolia Participates Virtually in the 2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum

January 12, 2023 (Ulaanbaatar) – Mongolian government officials and members of the American Chamber of Mongolia, joined by U.S. Ambassador Richard L. Buangan, participated virtually in the fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum, January 12, 2023.   The Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) is the premier public-private U.S. government event to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners, including Mongolia, throughout the Indo-Pacific region.  The event demonstrated that the Indo-Pacific is more than a geographic designation.  “It’s also a collective of states vested in democratic, high-standard, and free-market values,” said Ambassador Buangan. “The 2023 Forum emphasizes the sustained commitment of the United States and our partners, including Mongolia, to a prosperous, interconnected Indo-Pacific.”

This year’s IPBF, held in partnership with the Japanese government, featured  the theme Inclusive and Sustainable Growth and included a robust virtual program for participants in the United States, Mongolia and countries throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world. Virtual features included networking with other attendees, engaging with government and industry stakeholder organizations in the virtual exhibit hall, and accessing plenary sessions with VIP government officials and private sector executives.

Learn more about the IPBF: https://indopacificbusinessforum.com/

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 12 January, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Mongolia Participates Virtually in the 2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.