Mongolia Participates Virtually in the 2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum

January 12, 2023 (Ulaanbaatar) – Mongolian government officials and members of the American Chamber of Mongolia, joined by U.S. Ambassador Richard L. Buangan, participated virtually in the fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum, January 12, 2023. The Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) is the premier public-private U.S. government event to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners, including Mongolia, throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The event demonstrated that the Indo-Pacific is more than a geographic designation. “It’s also a collective of states vested in democratic, high-standard, and free-market values,” said Ambassador Buangan. “The 2023 Forum emphasizes the sustained commitment of the United States and our partners, including Mongolia, to a prosperous, interconnected Indo-Pacific.”

This year’s IPBF, held in partnership with the Japanese government, featured the theme Inclusive and Sustainable Growth and included a robust virtual program for participants in the United States, Mongolia and countries throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world. Virtual features included networking with other attendees, engaging with government and industry stakeholder organizations in the virtual exhibit hall, and accessing plenary sessions with VIP government officials and private sector executives.

Learn more about the IPBF: https://indopacificbusinessforum.com/

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 12 January, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases