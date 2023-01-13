WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS, ASSAULT ON LEO, ASSAULT ON LEO WITH BODILY FLUIDS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01-12-2023 @ 1650 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 83, Williston
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1 (Drugs)
2. Assault on Law Enforcement (two counts)
3. Assault on Law Enforcement with Bodily Fluids
ACCUSED: Gage E. Buchanan
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 12th, 2023 at approximately 1650 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a vehicle stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in the town of Williston whose operator appeared to be experiencing a medical event.
Troopers responded with fire and rescue and identified the operator as Gage Buchanan (age 23) of Northfield, VT. While speaking with Buchanan Troopers suspected that he was under the influence and attempted to take him into custody, which led to him kicking two Troopers and biting another.
After a brief struggle Buchanan was taken into custody and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment, at the conclusion of which he was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
Buchanan was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-23-2023 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.