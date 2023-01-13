WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS, ASSAULT ON LEO, ASSAULT ON LEO WITH BODILY FLUIDS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01-12-2023 @ 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 83, Williston

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1 (Drugs)

2. Assault on Law Enforcement (two counts)

3. Assault on Law Enforcement with Bodily Fluids

ACCUSED: Gage E. Buchanan

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 12th, 2023 at approximately 1650 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a vehicle stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in the town of Williston whose operator appeared to be experiencing a medical event.

Troopers responded with fire and rescue and identified the operator as Gage Buchanan (age 23) of Northfield, VT. While speaking with Buchanan Troopers suspected that he was under the influence and attempted to take him into custody, which led to him kicking two Troopers and biting another.

After a brief struggle Buchanan was taken into custody and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment, at the conclusion of which he was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

Buchanan was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-23-2023 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.