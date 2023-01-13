Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,947 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS, ASSAULT ON LEO, ASSAULT ON LEO WITH BODILY FLUIDS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1000215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01-12-2023 @ 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 83, Williston

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1 (Drugs)

2. Assault on Law Enforcement (two counts)

3. Assault on Law Enforcement with Bodily Fluids

 

ACCUSED: Gage E. Buchanan                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 12th, 2023 at approximately 1650 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a vehicle stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in the town of Williston whose operator appeared to be experiencing a medical event.

 

Troopers responded with fire and rescue and identified the operator as Gage Buchanan (age 23) of Northfield, VT. While speaking with Buchanan Troopers suspected that he was under the influence and attempted to take him into custody, which led to him kicking two Troopers and biting another.

 

After a brief struggle Buchanan was taken into custody and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment, at the conclusion of which he was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Buchanan was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-23-2023 @ 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS, ASSAULT ON LEO, ASSAULT ON LEO WITH BODILY FLUIDS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.