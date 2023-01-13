Zatuchni & Associates Provide Legal Help to Victims of Sexual Harassment in New Jersey

Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination, and it is against several laws.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sexual harassment is against the law! It is as simple, unconditional, and absolute as that,” says the David Zatuchni, employee rights advocate and founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers.

“In fact, even though it’s much too common in New Jersey, sexual harassment at work is against three---federal and state---laws.”

As it is spelled out in the laws, sexual harassment in New Jersey is a form of sex discrimination, which is very much illegal under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, and Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act.

The sad reality is that some people shy away from doing something about it because they fear that it gets messy and complicated.

With the focused and empathetic help of an experienced employee rights lawyer like David Zatuchni, doing something about incidents of sexual harassment at work become an effective process, dotting all I’s and crossing all t’s.

“The facts are that sexual harassment at work can take many forms and from many sources. It could be committed by a male or a female, coworkers or supervisors, and target either gender,” he explains.

Some common New Jersey examples are offensive sexual or sexist comments or jokes, sexual advances and requests for sexual favors, physical harassment such as unwelcome touching or groping---even as a joke, viewing pornography at work, sexual coercion, including rape, and many other types of unwelcome comments or conduct of a sexual nature.

“New Jersey employers have an affirmative duty to protect workers from sexual harassment at work,” David Zatuchni points out. “And the laws clearly spell out that ‘I didn't know’ or claiming ignorance is not necessarily a valid defense in a sexual harassment lawsuit.”

It’s not unusual that some sexually harassed employees worry about blowback after they report sexual harassment. Zatuchni explains that the law calls punishing an employee, in any way, because they asserted their right to report sexual harassment and retaliation.

“And retaliation is fairly straightforward to prove and prosecute, and it is a serious violation of state and federal law.”

For more information, please visit https://www.zatlaw.com/about/ and https://www.zatlaw.com/about/david-zatuchni/

