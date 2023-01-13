Montgomery County Free Recreation Fitness Passes and Summer Camp Registration will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, December 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Bilingual programs to promote personal and professional development for Latinas will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan.12, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carmen Berrios, communications and public outreach manager at Montgomery County Recreation, and Yurani Sandoval, director and founder of the nonprofit organization Women Palante. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Montgomery County Recreation is starting the year with great news for residents who are looking to start exercising for their health and fitness as well as those who are already dedicated exercise enthusiasts. Starting this month, residents can register to obtain a free pass, which will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms at any recreation center. To apply for a fitness pass, residents are encouraged to visit a recreation center and provide proof of residency to qualify. Assistance in Spanish is also available at all fitness pass centers. The free passes do not include aquatic center access or activities. Moreover, registration for summer camps begins on January 17. Berrios will discuss the details of the upcoming registration fairs and the registration process.

The show will conclude with information about services offered by the nonprofit organization Women Palante. Their mission is to help Latina women become successful entrepreneurs while living healthy and balanced lives. Latinas seeking to succeed as entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate in their bilingual education programs to grow their business and personal development. Scholarships are available.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez Villagrán, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

