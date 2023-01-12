Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,887 in the last 365 days.

Barrasso Applauds House Passage of McMorris Rodgers Bill to Ban SPR Sales to China

CASPER, WY — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), applauded the House’s passage of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ (R-WA) bill to protect America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) from China. Rep. McMorris Rodgers is chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“China cannot be allowed to profit from our emergency energy reserves. Sales to adversaries from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) weaken our energy and national security. President Biden’s dangerous drawdown of the SPR has done just that. I applaud Chair McMorris Rodgers for putting America’s energy security first. Now that the House has acted, the Senate should move to take up legislation to ban such sales.”

Background Information:

On July 28, 2022, Barrasso introduced S. 4651, a bill to prohibit the secretary from selling crude oil from the SPR to countries of particular concern, including China. Additionally, the bill would prohibit state-owned entities, which have purchased oil from nations under sanction by the United States, from purchasing SPR products. Barrasso will reintroduce his legislation when the Senate returns later this month. 

On September 27, 2022, Barrasso wrote an op-ed in National Review on Biden’s political abuse of the SPR.

On November 28, 2022, Barrasso and McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm raising concerns about potential damage to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) due to President Biden’s unprecedented drawdowns and the Department of Energy’s mismanagement of the national security asset. 

###

You just read:

Barrasso Applauds House Passage of McMorris Rodgers Bill to Ban SPR Sales to China

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.