Population Health Management (PHM) Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 103.76 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 19.53% by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Population Health Management (PHM) Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Population Health Management (PHM) report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Population Health Management (PHM) market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the population health management (PHM) market was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 103.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 19.53 % during the forecast period 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Population health management (PHM) is a focused, holistic strategy for collecting and evaluating a patient's health-related data. Patient involvement, care coordination, integration, value-based care measurement, data analytics, and health information management are all part of the package. It focuses on improving population health, the whole patient experience, and improving healthcare outcomes. PHM also provides several solutions that aid in the delivery of patient-centered care by lowering readmission rates and ensuring that suitable and optimal therapies are implemented. It also helps patients and healthcare providers have real-time access to medical information. As a result, PHM is widely used by healthcare professionals, both public and private, in both public and private sectors.

The population health management (PHM) market is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Because of the complexity of care delivery and payment mechanisms, the demand for population health services that combine numerous capabilities is growing. Clinical, financial, and operational data can be processed through population health management (PHM) solutions, which can help enhance efficiency and patient care. Medical reimbursement is changing as a result of the increased emphasis on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations in the health management program (ACOs). Furthermore, ACOs' greater embrace of population health solutions is due to the simplicity provided by value-based payment models.

Opportunities

Growing focus on personalized medicines

Moreover, the rising focus on personalized medicines will provide beneficial opportunities for growth in population health management (PHM). Healthcare businesses can use advanced analytics and predictive modelling technologies to treat each patient individually, resulting in the best potential outcomes. Over time, analytics has becoming more widely used to tailor cancer and other disease treatment.

Moreover, the growing focus on value-based medicines and increasing the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the population health management (PHM) market growth during the forecast period. Also, technological advancement and implementation of various government initiatives for promoting public health will enhance the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Population Health Management (PHM) market are

McKesson Corporation (US)

ZeOmega (USA)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (US)

Forward Health Group, Inc (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Athena health, Inc (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Medecision (US)

Xerox Corporation (US)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)

Fonemed (Canada)

Well Centive, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

HealthBI (US)

NXGN Management, LLC (US)

Optum Inc. (US)

i2i Population Health (US)

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (US)

IBM (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Arthrex (US)

Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic illness is a major driving force in the population health management sector. Patients go to hospitals for treatment of long-term ailments. In chronic illness cases, patient record maintenance and surveillance are critical. The demand for effective treatment has increased in recent years as a result of chronic sickness. Increased treatment demand necessitates additional healthcare management services.

The rise in the level of healthcare investments

Another important driver for the population health management industry is high healthcare investments. It is resulting in the deployment of healthcare information technology.

Furthermore, the rising geriatric population will act as a major factor influencing the growth of population health management (PHM) market. Increasing urbanization and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of population health management (PHM) market. Because of the rising prevalence of cardiological and neurological diseases, PHM is frequently used to provide continuous surveillance and care to patients. Additionally, the growing use of PHM solutions to enhance clinical outcomes for patients by offering access to medical information to healthcare professionals from a variety of medical specializations is boosting the market growth.

What benefits does the DBMR study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

A key decision in planning and to further expanding the market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Restraints/Challenges Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market

High investments in infrastructure to set up a robust PHM program

However, the high costs of operating room equipment are limiting its use, particularly in low-income countries, and will impede the population health management (PHM) market's growth rate.

On the other hand, the dearth of skilled analysts and data management capabilities will challenge the population health management (PHM) market. Additionally, interoperability issues and data breach concerns will act as restraints and further impede the growth rate of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Attractions of The Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report: -

Latest market dynamics, development trends, and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats, and risk factors

The forecast Population Health Management (PHM) Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation, and development

The report serves as a complete guide that micro-monitors all vital Population Health Management (PHM) Market

A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.

Population Health Management Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Population Health Management (PHM) Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Split [of important countries with major market share] Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Industry Segmentation:

By Platform

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Component

Software

Services

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the population health management (PHM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the population health management (PHM) market because of the increasing incidences of chronic disorders in this region. Additionally, rise in healthcare costs and increasing healthcare expenditure will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure and enhancing demand for effective disease management strategies in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Population health management (PHM) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Population health management (PHM) Market, By Platform Global Population health management (PHM) Market, By Component Global Population health management (PHM) Market, By End User Global Population health management (PHM) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Population health management (PHM) Market, By Region Global Population health management (PHM) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

