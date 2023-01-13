GHK Capital Partners LP Completes the Sale of Hasa

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK"), a Greenwich, Connecticut based middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it recently completed the sale of Hasa, Inc. ("Hasa"). Hasa, based in Saugus, CA, manufactures and distributes water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain recreational, commercial, and industrial water systems, primarily in the western and southwestern U.S. Hasa was acquired by GHK in July 2020, and was the first platform investment made by GHK Fund I. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Hasa was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Hasa, Inc.

Hasa, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 58-year history, Hasa has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. To learn more about Hasa, visit www.hasapool.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. More information about GHK and our team is available on our website www.ghk.com.

Contact Information:

Contact: info@ghk.com for more information or visit https://www.ghk.com.

info@ghk.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.