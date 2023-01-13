OVs expected to play an even greater role in the transformation of the nation

VIETNAM, January 13 - HÀ NỘI — The highly-anticipated Annual Homeland Spring 'Xuân Quê Hương' 2023 is set to take place on January 14, attracting over 3,000 participants, including 1,000 overseas Vietnamese (OVs).

This cultural extravaganza, held to celebrate the Lunar New Year, is the largest event of its kind for OVs. In a statement ahead of the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Quang Hiệu, who also serves as Chairman of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, had an important message for those in attendance.

Hiệu said since its early days, the overseas Vietnamese community has always accompanied the country in all circumstances, creating a source of the collective and bringing the country through all historical ups and down.

In the cause of national liberation and reunification, responding to the call of country leaders, OVs abroad have made great contributions to the Fatherland. From the first day of the nascent revolution, people gathered in the great national unity bloc, actively built foundations and directly led and organised the overseas Vietnamese patriotic movement to support the revolution in the country.

When the August Revolution of 1945 was successful, our overseas Vietnamese spared no effort in human and material resources and wholeheartedly supported the revolution. Many Vietnamese, especially in Laos and Thailand, enthusiastically responded to the "Golden Week" called by Uncle Hồ and repatriated hundreds of gold taels to contribute to the country's construction. On the day of independence, many people volunteered to return home, bringing their knowledge and wealth back to the country to participate directly in constructing the country.

In the cause of national construction, protection and development, Vietnamese abroad have always joined the flow of the great national unity bloc, contributing intellectual, economic and human resources for the country.

Overseas Vietnamese are extremely important factors contributing to Việt Nam's deep integration into international life, promoting cooperation and Việt Nam's relations with other countries, organisations and other partners, enhancing the image and position of Việt Nam's country and people in the international arena, Hiệu said.

Overseas Vietnamese also contribute to the common efforts of the country in defence of national sovereignty and independence, such as; organising “For Trường Sa - Hoàng Sa” clubs, regularly organising meetings, seminars and map collection to prove Việt Nam's sovereignty over the East Sea. These activities help the international community and friends better understand Việt Nam and contribute to mobilising the world to support Việt Nam, especially at international forums.

Millions of overseas Vietnamese present in more than 130 countries and territories are the main guardians and messengers of Việt Nam's culture, country and people. Traditional Vietnamese values preserved and promoted by OVs are a connection between family members, family and community, and homeland and a profound cultural message sent to international friends, helping international friends understand Việt Nam more, contributing to the soft power of the country.

With the strength of knowledge and experience, overseas Vietnamese are also an important resource to contribute to the country, the deputy minister said. Every year, about 500 Vietnamese intellectuals abroad, mainly from developed countries, actively participate in policy-making activities, especially providing consultancy for industries and newly developing areas of Việt Nam.

Many people connect and cooperate with domestic intellectuals, forming networks of scientists within Việt Nam and internationally, ready to support Việt Nam when necessary. Overseas Vietnamese are also directly involved in research and teaching in the country.

Many high-quality human resources training models have been established in Việt Nam, such as the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education ICISE in Quy Nhơn (Professor Trần Thanh Vân in France ); Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (Professor Ngô Bảo Châu in the US); Hồ Chí Minh City Institute of Computational Science and Technology (Professor Trương Nguyện Thành in the US); and Trí Dũng Business School (Dr Nguyễn Trí Dũng in Japan).

Another extremely important resource of expatriates contributing to the development of the country is in terms of business. Up to now, OVs have invested in thousands of projects with a capital of billions of dollars, contributing to job creation, vocational training, local socio-economic development and increased tax revenue for the state budget.

Remittances are an important resource contributing to hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, promoting production and business, economic development and providing foreign currency for the country.

In three years of turmoil in the whole world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, remittances sent home still increased steadily by 4-5 per cent per year, reaching US$18.1 billion in 2021, equivalent to nearly 5 per cent of the country’s GDP, helping Việt Nam to become one of the countries attracting the largest remittances in the world.

In addition, overseas businessmen contribute to trade promotion, investment connection and brand promotion of Vietnamese goods in the host country.

OVs have also actively supported and participated in humanitarian activities towards the homeland, supporting the country in disease prevention and control, helping people affected by storms, floods, natural disasters, poor people in remote, border and island areas, etc.

The comprehensive contributions in all fields of Vietnamese living abroad have contributed significantly to the development of the country over the past time, showing the love for the country and the spirit of national pride, the Deputy Minister said.

He said that the country’s leaders and people always recognise and appreciate the contributions of overseas Vietnamese to the country and expressed his belief that the overseas Vietnamese community will continue to uphold the tradition of patriotism and great national unity, continue to make practical contributions to the cause of national construction and defence, and play an even greater role in the transformation of the nation. VNS